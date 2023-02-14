Friday, Feb. 3 Someone was cited for a municipal code violation at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
An officer spoke with a student about possession of electronic smoking device at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 4 A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to display vehicle license plates at the intersection of Collins Road and Tiftwood Drive.
An officer documented information about a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Dodge and South Main streets.
Someone was arrested for violation of court order/felony bail jumping in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Someone was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without stopping lights, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and non-registration of vehicle at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets.
Sunday, Feb. 5 Officers conducted five bar checks.
A driver was arrested for possessing open intoxicants in vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Monday, Feb. 6An officer was called for two disorderly conduct incidents at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Someone was arrested for violation of court order/bail jumping in the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 7An officer spoke with a driver for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to stop for unloading school bus in the 800 block of Garrity Street.
Someone reported a theft from the Spin City Laundry in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported an act of vandalism in the 200 block of East Greenwood Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 8A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
Officers chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches at the intersection of North Taft Avenue and West Madison Street and the 300 block of East Greenwood Street.
A resident was cited for dog barking on Sherwood Lane.
Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
