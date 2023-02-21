Thursday, Feb. 9 A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin and Hillside drives.
A driver was cited for failing to stop for unloading school bus at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Parkwood Lane.
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
Friday, Feb. 10Officers assisted the Wisconsin Division of Probation with an arrest for a probation/parole violation in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
Saturday, Feb. 11Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 400 block of East Linden Drive.
Someone reported a theft from the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer confronted someone for underage drinking in the 500 block of West Puerner Street.
Sunday, Feb. 12Someone was cited for public intoxication in the 400 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 13Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer in the 200 block of West North Street.
Someone reported an unwanted person at the Generac Warehouse in the 300 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported a theft of property from the 200 block of West North Street.
Someone was warned for failing to provide proper maintenance of sidewalks in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage in the 100 block of North Marshall Avenue.
Someone was arrested for emergency detention/detox in the 600 block of First Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 14Officers intervened with two disorderly conduct incidents at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without stopping lights and after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets.
Someone was warned for trespassing in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
Officers conducted a death investigation in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
Officers were called for someone found to have possession of marijuana at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 15A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and no registration lamps, and ignition interlock device tampering in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and without required lamps at the Racine Street bridge.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Racine Street.
A driver involved in a traffic accident resulting in property damage was found to be operating a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and South Ryan streets.
Officers were called for a disorderly conduct incident at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Thursday, Feb. 16Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of East Racine Street.
