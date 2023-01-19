Sunday, Jan. 1
Someone was warned for fireworks violation in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
Two drivers were cited for operating vehicles after suspension of driver’s licenses at the intersection of Hillside and Ruth drives and Wisconsin Drive and West Milwaukee Street.
An officer spoke with two individuals about criminal damage to property in the 200 block of East Greenwood Street and the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone reported a municipal theft in the 100 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
Someone was warned for dog running at large in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.
Monday, Jan. 2
A bar patron was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver's license at the intersection of Garity Street and Ruth Drive.
Someone was cited for animal running at large and continuous violation of city ordinances in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
An officer responded to a complaint of sexual assault of a child in the 600 block of East Spring Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and operating an unregistered vehicle at the intersection of South Main and East Milwaukee streets.
Someone reported damage to property in the 500 block of West Racine Street.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Someone reported damage to property in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
A request for extra patrol was placed on the briefing board for the Lueder Hau in the 1400 block of Annex Road.
Friday, Jan. 6
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the West Racine Street Bridge.
Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident in the 600 block of East Spring Street.
Someone was spoken to about an assault involving intimidation, threat and harassment in the 700 block of Racine Street West.
Someone was spoken to about illegal use of a telephone in 300 block of South Marshall Street.
A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct and substantial battery with intent to cause harm was made in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Officers started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Someone was warned for setting off a false alarm.
Officers responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at the Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive.
