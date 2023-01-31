Monday, Jan. 16Someone was arrested for false imprisonment, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.
An officer assisted with two disorderly conduct incidents with one incident resulting in a citation being issued at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Two students were cited for truancy at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer spoke with someone about trespassing in the 100 block of East North Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 17There were no reportable incidents today.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 Someone reported a theft of a motor vehicle from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating after revocation of driver’s license in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Thursday, Jan. 19 Someone reported a gas drive off from the BP Gas Station in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported an incident of harassment in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Officers assisted another law enforcement agency in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
Friday, Jan. 20Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Officers responded for a complaint about indecent conduct at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Officers documented information about a hit-and-run traffic accident with property damage in the 700 block of Fairway Lane.
Someone was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Rock Street and South Whitewater Avenue.
Saturday, Jan. 21 A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone reported damage to property at the St. Coletta’s Campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Officers assisted with an emergency detention/detox in the 300 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of East Racine Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Linden Drive and South High Street.
Sunday, Jan. 22Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of North Main Street and Junction.
