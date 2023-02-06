Monday, Jan. 23
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Pleasant Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and West Linden Drive.
Someone was warned for possession of electronic smoking device at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Officers issued three truancy citations and handled one disorderly conduct incident at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited for GDL restriction violation at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Riverview Drive.
Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 200 block of East Greenwood Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver's license and failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of West Riverview and Wisconsin drives.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services with an emergency detention/detox client in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
Officers responded to a traffic accident with property damage in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A driver was stopped for failing to stop at stop sign, operating a vehicle without required lighting and fleeing/eluding a traffic officer at the intersection of East Ogden Street and North Midway Avenue.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Officers responded to a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 900 block of North Dewey Avenue.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Officers assisted with a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of North Center Avenue and East North Street.
Officers conducted a compliance check at the Piggly Wiggly in 900 block of West Racine Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Witte Drive.
Friday, Jan. 27
Officers arrested a customer after responding to a call for an emergency detention/detox at the Americinn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Someone reported a missing/runaway juvenile from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Someone was arrested for strangulation/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm in the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue.
Someone reported an identity theft from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Sunday, Jan. 29
An officer assisted the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer conducted a death investigation in the 1000 block of North Watertown Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, operating a vehicle without proper lights, failing to stop at a stop sign and operating after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Collins Road.
Someone was cited for public intoxication in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer responded to a traffic accident with property damage in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive.
Monday, Jan. 30
Two truancy citations were issued to students from the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Officers spoke with two property owners about snow maintenance.
An officer spoke with someone about a snowmobile violation in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive and another person about disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
An officer assisted with a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the area of South Center Avenue and East Dodge Street.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a person who was spoken to about first degree recklessly endangering safety in the 200 block of Greenwood Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.