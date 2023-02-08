Tuesday, Jan. 31
Someone was arrested for violation of court order/bail jumping, intimidating a victim and violation of 72-hour no contact order at the Jefferson County Jail in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
An accident with property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Someone was arrested for a probation/parole violation for operating a vehicle without headlight and without a driver's license in the 200 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
An officer chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street.
An officer spoke with someone for misdemeanor bail jumping and forgery at Soto Clothing in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a theft of a prescription from someone at Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported an accident with property damage at the intersection of West Puerner Street and North Watertown Avenue.
Someone reported a runaway juvenile from the 200 block of South High Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Thursday, Feb. 2
An officer chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 100 block of Hickory Drive.
Officers documented information about a hit-and-run traffic accident on Industrial Avenue.
Someone reported an unwanted person in the 500 block of East Church Street.
An officer documented information about a person for felony bail jumping and violating a restraining order in the 100 block of North Main Street.
A person was cited for public intoxication at the intersection of North Center Avenue and East North Street.
An officer conducted a compliance check for the Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
