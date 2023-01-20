Sunday, Jan. 8
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone was warned for property maintenance violation in the 900 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Officers responded to an issue related to a child custody complaint in the 400 block of Collins Drive.
Monday, Jan. 9
Officers started two 48-hour parking watches in Riverside Alley.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
No incidents to report.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department on a call to the 500 block of East Linden Drive.
Someone reported a theft from the 300 block of North Pleasant Street.
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a patient at Mendota Mental Health in the 300 block of Troy Drive, Madison.
Officers spoke with someone about unlawful use of electronic device in the 200 block of North Center Avenue.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Officers assisted with an emergency detention in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Wisconsin Drive.
Friday, Jan. 13
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
An officer presented a public service talk at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
Officers conducted a death investigation in the 200 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 800 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Green Street, and the intersection of South Main and West Dodge streets.
Someone was warned for unlawful use of electronic device in the 600 block of West Racine Street.
A juvenile reported as missing was arrested in the 200 block of Landing Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and speeding at the West Racine Street bridge.
Officers conducted one bar check.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was cited following a request for a welfare check at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Sanborn Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.