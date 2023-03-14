Wednesday, March 1 Someone reported an accident with property damage at the intersection of Collins Road and South Ryan Avenue.
An officer assisted staff with a disorderly conduct incident at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Someone was warned for indecent conduct/language at the intersection of East Racine Street and Dewey Avenue.
Someone was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine and Taft streets.
Thursday, March 2 A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, no tail lamp/defective tail lamp and speeding at the intersection of North Main and East North streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Racine Street.
Someone reported a counterfeiting/forgery incident at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Fort Health Care reported an incident of unlawful use of electronic device in the 800 block of West Racine Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services who were trying to locate someone from the Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road.
Someone was arrested on a warrant for failing to maintain a high-mounted stop lamp at the intersection of East Milwaukee Street and South Whitewater Avenue.
Friday, March 3 A driver was cited for tire squealing, spinning doughnuts with a vehicle and damage/vandalism of property at Rock River Landing Park in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
An officer assisted with a disorderly conduct complaint at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Someone reported a theft from the 600 block of Collins Road.
Saturday, March 4 Someone reported a theft from Rock River Drive.
Sunday, March 5 Officers conducted four bar checks.
Someone was cited for damage to property, trespass to land and criminal damage to property at the Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Monday, March 6 Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and false imprisonment in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
Tuesday, March 7An officer followed up on a traffic accident with property damage in the 800 block of Leah Court.
A driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of marijuana in the 800 block of Leah Court.
An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
Wednesday, March 8 An officer conducted two business checks following complaints about a suspicious person at St. Coletta’s in the 1300 block of East Racine Street and a second one at the Jefferson Food Pantry in the 100 block of West Garland Street.
Someone reported a theft from the 700 block of West Linden Drive.
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 100 block of North Midway Avenue and the Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 100 block of North High Avenue.
Thursday, March 9 Someone was warned for public intoxication in the 200 block of South Center Avenue.
Officers responded to a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets.
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets and a hit-and-run accident in the 100 block of West Dodge Street.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Dewey Avenue.
A juvenile referral was made for a youth for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Clover Street.
Officers assisted another law enforcement agency in the 400 block of Collins Road.
