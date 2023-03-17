hot Jefferson police report Jefferson Police Reports for March 10 - 12 Mar 17, 2023 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, March 10Someone was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.Someone was arrested on a warrant for resisting or obstructing an officer, abuse of hazardous substance and felony bail jumping at the intersection of County Highway K and Collins Road.Someone was cited for loud and unnecessary noise in the 100 block of South Main Street.Saturday, March 11 Someone was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and electronic smoking device and trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.Sunday, March 12 Officers conducted three bar checks.Someone reported a theft from the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.Someone reported a domestic abuse incident including battery, disorderly conduct and false imprisonment in the 600 block of North Midway Avenue.Someone reported a burning violation in the 200 block of West North Street.Someone was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Garity Street and Russell Court.Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a welfare check in Sullivan in the 700 block of Palmyra Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Officer Disorderly Conduct Crime Criminal Law Police Incident Jefferson Middle School Driver's License Sexual Assault Driver Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.