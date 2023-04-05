A juvenile referral was made following a battery/disorderly conduct incident in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking complaint in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at the intersection of West Milwaukee and South Main streets.
Officers conducted one compliance check in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
An officer spoke with someone about damage to property and a property maintenance code violation at St. Coletta’s Campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Tuesday, March 28
Information about a traffic accident as a result of failing to yield right of way from stop sign causing property damage occurred at the intersection of West Washington and South Main streets. The driver also was driving a non-registered vehicle.
Someone was warned for throwing missiles in the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
Officers assisted emergency medical services in the 100 block of North High Street.
Wednesday, March 29
An officer prepared an accident report with property damage in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Someone was arrested for battery with intent to cause bodily harm and disorderly conduct at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Thursday, March 30
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and exceeding speed limits at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue.
Someone was warned for animal running at large in the 900 block of South Main Street and another person was warned for trespassing in the 800 block of Clover Court.
Someone was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Friday, March 31
Two drivers were cited for operating vehicles without drivers’ licenses at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Dewey Avenue and the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Collins Road.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and ignition interlock device tampering at the intersection of South Grove Avenue and West Garland Street.
Someone reported a sexual assault in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Three people were warned for animals running at large in the 500 block of East Racine Street, the 500 block of West Plymouth Street and the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
