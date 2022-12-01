Jefferson police report Jefferson Police Reports for Nov. 12 - Nov. 14 Dec 1, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Nov. 12Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 700 block of West Racine Street.Sunday, Nov. 13 A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Copeland Avenue and West Milwaukee Street.Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 100 block of East Henry Street.Monday, Nov. 14Someone was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping in the 200 block of North Main Street.A driver was cited for failing to obey sign/signal and nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of North and South Copeland Avenues.An officer assisted with a disorderly conduct complaint at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.An officer completed an accident report form for an incident with property damage at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.A resident was warned for disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
