Tuesday, Nov. 15
Officers chalked the tires of two vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in the 200 block of East Racine and 300 block of West Plymouth streets.
An officer filed a report for a traffic accident resulting in personal injury on North Jackson Avenue.
A resident was warned for an animal running at large in the 500 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer spoke with someone about domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Main Street.
An officer spoke with someone about trespassing in the 800 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted at the East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue and the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
An officer prepared an accident report for a traffic accident with property damage in the 100 block of North German Avenue.
An officer spoke with a driver about failing to yield to a pedestrian at the intersection of East Racine and South Sanborn streets.
Someone was arrested for violation of court order/harassment, restraining order and bail jumping in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer documented information about a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Drive.
Someone was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Copeland Avenue and West Milwaukee Street.
A juvenile referral was made for a youth following three charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property at Calvary Baptist Church in the 900 block of Milwaukee Street West.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services with an emergency detention/detox for a client at the Lueder House in the 1400 block of Annex Road.
Friday, Nov. 18
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Riverview and Wisconsin drives.
A driver was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Connely Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and without brake lights or headlights at the intersection of Wisconsin and Riverview drives.
Saturday, Nov. 19
A citation was written for a vehicle being parked for more than 48 hours in the area of Witte Street and North Browning Avenue.
Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
Officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Officers spoke with someone about unlawful use of electronic device in the 900 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a welfare check in the 400 block of East Racine Street.
Sunday, Nov. 20
An officer intervened with two customers who were attempting to defraud an innkeeper in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
A resident was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia following a welfare check in the 800 block of Rockview Lane.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue.
Someone reported a theft of a motor vehicle from the City Center lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
