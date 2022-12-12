Monday, Nov. 21
A traffic accident involving violations of child safety restraint requirements, unreasonable/imprudent speed, failing to keep vehicle under control and property damage occurred at the intersection of West Racine Street and Eagle Drive.
A traffic accident with property damage and caused by inattentive driving occurred at the intersection of West Racine Street and Eagle Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a license at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Center Avenue.
A student was found to have unlawful use of electronic devices at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue
Tuesday, Nov. 22A citation was issued to a driver for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to stop at stop sign at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and South Copeland Avenue.
A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 900 block of Garity Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Riverview Drive.
Information about an accident resulting in a personal injury at the intersection of South Main and Racine streets was documented.
Someone reported a fraud in the 500 block of East Linden Drive.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of Highway 18 West and Highway 89.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Human Services Office in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Wednesday, Nov. 23Two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 500 block of South Main Street and at the intersection of West Linden Drive and South Marshall Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and operating a vehicle without insurance at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Masonic Boulevard.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a child custody issue in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted staff at Sunset Ridge Memory Care with a drug problem in the 800 block of East Reinel Street.
Thursday, Nov. 24A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to obey sign/signal at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Racine Street.
Someone was warned for unlawful use of electronic device with representations depicting nudity in the 300 block of Stiel Street.
Friday, Nov. 25A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Wilson Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Saturday, Nov. 26An officer responded to a traffic accident resulting in personal injury involving a driver who was operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and operating a vehicle without insurance in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
Someone reported a theft of movable property and credit card theft by acquisition at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer documented information about a hit-and-run accident of an unattended vehicle at the intersection of Wisconsin and Oak drives.
Sunday, Nov. 27Someone reported damage to property in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone was reported for defrauding an innkeeper and refusing to pay for services at the Americinn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
An officer spoke with someone about recklessly endangering the safety of another person in the 200 block of South High Avenue.
Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 700 block of South Main Street.
An officer responded to a hit-and-run accident of an unattended vehicle at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
