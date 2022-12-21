Monday, Nov. 28
An officer conducted a death investigation in the 600 block of East Linden Drive.
Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct for shooting missiles in East Greenwood Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine and South Main streets.
A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 700 block of West Racine Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Oak Drive and Collins Road and at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Fisher Avenue.
An officer responded to a request for assistance at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited for operating without a driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Riverview Drive.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services at the Jefferson Library in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Someone placed some signs on the public right of way at the intersection of North Main and East Puerner streets that were determined to be a violation of the municipal code.
Someone was arrested for battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing an officer in the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Officers documented information about a traffic accident resulting in property damage on North Watertown Avenue.
Friday, Dec. 2
A driver was charged with failing to yield right of way from stop sign and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license resulting in an accident with property damage at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Walworth Street.
An officer documented information of an accident with property damage in the 400 block of East Racine Street.
An officer documented information of a theft exceeding $10,000 in the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Someone was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, possession of open intoxicants in vehicle and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of East Church Street.
Sunday, Dec. 4
A 48-hour parking watch was started on a reportedly abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Three students were cited for truancy at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
