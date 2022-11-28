Saturday, Nov. 5
Officers documented information about a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited for unsafe backing of vehicle resulting in an accident with property damage at the intersection of West Milwaukee and South Main streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Collins Road.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and Riverview Court.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Officers assisted with a suicidal person in the 100 block of North High Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, speeding violation, possession of marijuana and open intoxicants in vehicle at the Racine Street Bridge.
Someone was warned for trespassing in the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.
Officers assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone was arrested for eluding an officer, disorderly conduct, failing to dim multibeams and operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
Monday, Nov. 7
An officer stopped a vehicle for operating a vehicle without stopping lights and possession of marijuana at the intersection of Collins Road and South Industrial Avenue.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at the BP Gas Station in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Officers assisted another law enforcement agency at the Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre on Highway 18 and with an arrest of another person in the 700 block of East Reinel Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of South Gardner Avenue and West Dodge Street.
Officers assisted with a suicidal person at the intersection of West Milwaukee Street and South Jackson Avenue.
Someone reported an accident at the intersection of North Main and West Woolcock streets.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
A driver was warned for disorderly conduct and failing to yield to pedestrian at an uncontrollable intersection in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
An officer spoke with a resident about harassment/disorderly conduct in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Someone was warned for obstructing an officer in the 300 block of South Main Street.
Someone was spoken to about criminal damage to property at the Milwaukee Street walking bridge.
A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle.
An officer assisted at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
A driver operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and following too closely resulted in a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Marshall Avenue.
Someone was cited when their animal bit another person at the Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of East Ogden Street.
Thursday, Nov. 10
A student was charged with possession of electronic smoking device and marijuana at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services with an emergency detention/detox patient in the 200 block of South High Street.
A driver was cited for failing to obey sign/signal at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Racine Street.
Officers assisted another law enforcement agency in the 400 block of Collins Drive and Sunset Ridge Memory Care with a patient in the 800 block of East Reinel Street.
A driver was cited for operating after suspension of driver’s license and failing to obey traffic officer/signal at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Racine Street.
Friday, Nov. 11
Someone was spoken to about disorderly conduct and was taken to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone was arrested for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and bail jumping at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Linden Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.