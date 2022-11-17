Monday, Oct. 10
A vehicle was cited for parking more than 48 hours in the 200 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Two lock-down drills were conducted at two schools in Jefferson.
A driver was involved in disorderly conduct resulting in a traffic accident with property damage in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported being bitten by an animal at the intersection of South Main and West Milwaukee streets.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Officers assisted two schools with bomb threat drills in the 200 and 300 blocks of East Church Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
Someone was cited for dog running at large and continuous violation of City ordinances in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and violation of driver’s license restriction at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road.
A traffic accident with property damage was reported at the intersection of North Main Street and West Puerner Street.
Someone was arrested for resisting or obstructing an officer, battery or threat to judge/prosecutor or law enforcement and disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West North Street.
Someone was warned for trespassing at the intersection of South Main and Walworth streets.
Thursday, Oct. 13
A driver was cited for failing to yield to pedestrian at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Sanborn Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 14
An officer chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in Rosemary Court.
An officer spoke with a parent about interfering with a child custody order in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Information about a hit-and-run traffic accident at the Americinn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue was documented.
Someone was found to have violated their sex offender residency restrictions at the Americinn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
A criminal complaint was filed for someone for eluding, first degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding traffic officer at the Americinn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 15
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating without headlights/brake lights at the intersection of South Wilson Avenue and East Racine Street.
Officers assisted with a death investigation at Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
Someone was arrested for domestic abuse and disorderly conduct in the 400 block of South Wisconsin Drive.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Drive for help with a mental health issue.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, at the Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Sunday, Oct. 16
A minor was cited for transporting intoxicants in motor vehicle, violating absolute sobriety law and possession of marijuana at the Rock River Landing Park in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Someone was arrested for a domestic incident in the 200 block of Anson Court.
Someone was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, possession of illegally obtained prescription, possession of controlled substance and operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the BP Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of Junction Road.
Someone was arrested for retail theft at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
