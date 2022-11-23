Monday, Oct. 17
Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 800 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
A driver was cited for speeding violations and possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of North Main and East Puerner streets.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle at the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Franklin Avenue.
Someone reported being bitten by a dog that was found to be unlicensed and running at large in the 900 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 600 block of North Marion Avenue.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
A citation was written for a vehicle being parked for more than 48 hours in the area of Witte Street and North Browning Avenue.
Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
Officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Officers spoke with someone about unlawful use of electronic device in the 900 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a welfare check in the 400 block of East Racine Street.
Thursday, Oct. 20
A driver was cited for failing to yield to pedestrian at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Sanborn Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 21
Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Officers responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Milwaukee Street Walking Bridge on West Milwaukee Street.
Officers assisted with a dispute over a child custody situation in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of Junction Road.
Someone reported a fraud incident at the Red Line BBQ and Catering in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for unlawful use of electronic device in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to use marijuana and operating while intoxicated in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Someone reported a fraud incident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct at the Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
Someone was cited for indecent conduct/language prohibited in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Officers assisted with a suicidal person from the 600 block of Milwaukee Street West.
