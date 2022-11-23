Monday, Oct. 24
Two individuals were reported for putting graffiti at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive and on Riverside Alley.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Catherine Avenue.
An officer assisted with a death investigation at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
An officer chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 600 block of East Linden Drive.
An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Officers responded to three complaints of disorderly conduct where someone was cited and two others were warned at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer chalked the tires of three vehicles for 48-hour parking watches in the 800 and 400 blocks of Wisconsin Drive and Brickyard Court.
Someone reported damage to property at St. Coletta’s Campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
An officer responded to a traffic accident with property damage by a driver who was operating a vehicle without insurance, driving at an unreasonable speed and failing to keep vehicle under control in the 800 block of Garity Street.
Thursday, Oct. 27
A truancy citation was issued to a student at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer assisted with an unwanted person at Tensfeldt Park on South Tensfeldt Avenue and another one in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
An officer assisted with a disorderly conduct incident at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 28
Someone reported a theft from the 100 block of West Linden Drive.
Someone provided drug information in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
Officers assisted with three instances of disorderly conduct at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle from the 200 block of North Main Street.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Officers advised a resident to remove a junked vehicle from their property in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Pleasant Avenue and West Linden Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and without insurance at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Plymouth Street.
Someone reported graffiti at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Someone was warned for domestic abuse and disorderly conduct at the Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the A&W Restaurant in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
Someone reported an issue with child custody in the 700 block of Lucas Lane.
