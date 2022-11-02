Monday, Oct. 3
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and West Plymouth Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a suspicious person/vehicle at the boat launch on East Riverview Drive.
Someone was cited for possession of marijuana in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane.
Someone was warned for unlawful use of electronic device in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A driver was warned for speeding at the intersection of Garity and West Plymouth streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Collins Road and South Industrial Avenue.
Someone reported a theft from the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer secured an open door/window at the Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of Junction Road.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Someone reported trespass to land and criminal damage to property at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and Garity Street.
A driver was warned for unreasonable/imprudent speed and failing to keep vehicle under control resulting in a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of South Kranz Avenue and East Linden Drive.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Someone was cited for trespassing at the St. Coletta Campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was arrested at the request of the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole for violation of court order, probation/parole arrest, felony bail jumping and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Thursday, Oct. 6
A driver was advised about parking an overweight vehicle in the 500 block of West Racine Street.
Someone was warned for trespassing at the Tennsfeldt boat launch at East Riverview Drive.
Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a fraud incident at Rivercrest Apartments in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
The Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole requested that someone be transported for emergency detention/detox.
Someone was warned for trespassing at the intersection of West Spangler Street and Pitzner Parkway.
