Jefferson police report Jefferson Police Reports for Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Oct. 31Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 600 block of North Marion Avenue.Someone reported a theft from the 600 block of Collins Road.Tuesday, Nov. 1Officers assisted staff at the Lueder Haus with an emergency detention/detox in the 1400 block of Annex Road.Someone was found trespassing in the 800 block of Collins Road.A driver was cited for open intoxicants in vehicle at the intersection of South Sanborn Avenue and East Linden Street.Officers assisted with a suicidal person in the 100 block of North High Avenue.Wednesday, Nov. 2Someone was arrested on a warrant at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to obey traffic officer/signal at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Pleasant Avenue.Someone was cited for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and unlawful turn on highway at the intersection of South Sanborn Avenue and East Milwaukee Street.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Racine Street.Someone reported a guest for nonpayment of services/defrauding an innkeeper at the Americinn by Wyndham in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.Officers assisted with a suicidal person in the 100 block of North High Avenue.Thursday, Nov. 3Someone was warned for public intoxication at the Speedway Gas Station in the 700 block of South Main Street.Someone was warned for trespass to dwelling at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.An officer spoke with a driver about inattentive driving following an accident at the intersection of South Jackson Avenue and West Linden Drive.Officers assisted with a suicidal person in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street.Friday, Nov. 4Officers were called for a death investigation at Alden Estates of Jefferson in the 1100 block of Collins Road.Someone was found with possession of marijuana at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.Someone reported a runaway from the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
