Sunday, Sept. 11
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and Racine streets.
An officer filed a criminal complaint for a person for manufacturing/delivering Schedule I and II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with a revoked/suspended registration at the intersection of South Ryan Avenue and Collins Road.
Someone reported mistreatment of animals by another person in the 500 block of West Racine Street.
Someone was cited for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct following an argument in the 100 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
Someone was warned for activating false alarms in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Monday, Sept. 12
Someone was cited for causing damage to property in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Someone was arrested for a probation and parole violation in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone reported a violation of court order/bail jumping in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Someone was cited for disorderly conduct at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer spoke with someone about failing to obey a school crossing guard at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Sanborn Avenue.
An officer assisted with a family issue in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
A traffic accident resulting in property damage was caused by a driver’s failing to yield right of way from stop sign at the intersection of West Milwaukee Street and South Taft Avenue.
Someone reported criminal damage to property at the intersection of East Milwaukee and South Main streets and another incident in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Officers investigated a death in the 200 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Someone was warned for trespassing in the 100 block of North Marshall Avenue.
Someone reported a suspicious vehicle/person in the 200 block of East Racine Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
A student was warned for tobacco violation at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported an accident caused by unsafe backing of vehicle resulting in property damage in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was warned for possession of electronic smoking device or component at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer addressed a disorderly conduct incident at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
A citation was issued for a false alarm at Nestle Purina Petcare in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive.
