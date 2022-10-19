A vehicle was cited for being parked for more than 48 hours in the 800 block of Leah Court.
Someone was arrested on a warrant for non-registration of vehicle, operating a vehicle without brake lights, speeding violations and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.
Someone was found to be in possession of marijuana and electronic smoking device or component at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone was found to have attempted a credit card fraud at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street and another incident in the 200 block of South Dewey Avenue.
Someone reported a theft from the 1200 block of South Tensfeldt Avenue and from the Speedway gas station in 700 block of South Main Street.
Friday, Sept. 16
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of East Puerner Street and North Parkway.
Someone reported a non-fatal drug overdose that occurred at the Milwaukee Street walking bridge on West Milwaukee Street.
Officers responded to a report of someone abusing an at-risk patient at Alden Estates of Jefferson in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
Saturday, Sept. 17
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and driving the wrong way on a divided highway on State Highway 26 South.
Someone was charged with defrauding an innkeeper/nonpayment at the Best Western Plus Jefferson in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
Sunday, Sept. 18
An officer wrote a report for a hit and run traffic accident at the Kwik Trip Jefferson in the 100 block of Collins Road and another one in the 200 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was arrested on a warrant pick-up in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
