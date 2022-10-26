Monday, Sept. 19
Someone was warned for animal at large at The Way and The Light in the 800 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported a theft from the 200 block of West North Street.
A resident was cited for their dog barking in the 700 block of Sherwood Lane.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Edgewood Place.
Someone was cited for possession of marijuana at the Jefferson Commons in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage at the Nestle Purina Petcare plant in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
An officer spoke with someone about contributing to truancy at the schools in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane and the 800 block of Clover Court.
Someone was charged with defrauding an innkeeper/nonpayment at the Best Western Plus Jefferson in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Three vehicles were ticketed for being parked for more than 48 hours in Riverside Alley.
An officer responded to a traffic accident resulting in personal injury as a result of the driver’s failing to yield right of way from a parked position at the intersection of East Linden Drive and South Center Avenue.
Someone was warned for trespassing in Russell Court.
Someone reported criminal damage to property at the Southgate Laundromat in the 100 block of West Garland Street.
A juvenile referral was made following a criminal disorderly conduct complaint in the 1300 block of James Court.
Friday, Sept. 23
A driver was charged with eluding officers and misdemeanor bail jumping at the intersection of West Racine Street and Jackson Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Dewey Avenue and East Spring Street.
A request for extra patrol was made by the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A traffic accident as a result of vehicle following too closely, driving without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance occurred at the intersection of Wisconsin and West Riverview drives.
A hit-and-run traffic accident occurred at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Street.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage was reported at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was arrested for trespassing in the 500 block of West Puerner Street.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Someone reported an accident at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
A citation was issued for a vehicle parked for more than 48 hours in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.
A resident was warned for a burning violation in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Sunday, Sept. 25
A driver was cited for driving a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Center Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Racine Street.
Someone reported a theft from the 1300 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone reported a battery incident at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
Someone was referred for emergency detention/detox treatment from the 300 block of Ruth Drive.
A vehicle was ticketed for parking more than 48 hours at the intersection of North Elizabeth Avenue and West Puerner Street.
