Monday, Sept. 26
A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of West Woolcock Street.
Officers received notification of a death in the 900 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported a theft from the 200 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone reported missing property from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A citation was issued to someone for disorderly conduct at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident at Riverside Alley.
A driver was cited following a traffic accident resulting in property damage for failing to yield right of way from parked position at the intersection of South Main and East Milwaukee streets.
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A resident was warned for dog running at large following an incident of their dog biting someone in the 500 block of West Plymouth Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Officers assisted Jefferson County Human Services at the Speedway Gas Station in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported damage to property in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Officers chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 200 block of West Candise Street.
Someone provided drug information to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported a retail theft in the 200 block of West North Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Officers conducted a death investigation in the 700 block of Riverview Court.
Officers investigated a report of physical abuse of a child in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone reported unlawful use of electronic device to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Officers arrested someone at the request of the Wisconsin Office of Probation/Parole in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of South Main and West Washington streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin and Hillside drives.
Thursday, Sept. 29
A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 700 block of Windsor Terrace.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage in the 500 block of Collins Road.
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at the Vetro Winery in the 1400 block of Vino Lane.
Friday, Sept. 30
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and Greenwood.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Someone was cited for indecent conduct/language and public intoxication in the 100 block of East Racine Street.
Someone reported criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane.
Someone was warned for noise in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and window tinting film to permit 35% visibility at West Racine Street and Wisconsin Drive.
Sunday, Oct. 2
A resident was warned for a burning violation in the 200 block of South Wilson Avenue.
A hit-and-run traffic was documented at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for loud and unnecessary noise in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a vandalism incident in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
Someone reported damage to property in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, on West Garland Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.