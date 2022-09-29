Jefferson Police Reports for Sept. 4, 5 and 6 Sep 29, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunday, Sept. 4Two people were warned for loitering at All Secure Storage in the 400 block of Collins Road and Americold Logistics in the 200 block of Collins Road.Information about a traffic accident with property damage was documented at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.Someone was found to be trespassing at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.Someone reported criminal damage to property at Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of West Candise Street.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 100 block of West Candise Street.Someone was warned for standing on roadway, sudden pedestrian movement into traffic and pedestrian failing to yield when crossing roadway in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.Monday, Sept. 5A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road.Officers conducted three bar checks.Someone was warned for throwing missiles in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.A juvenile referral was made for a youth for disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.Tuesday, Sept. 6Someone was cited for criminal damage to property at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.Someone reported damage to property in the 300 block of South Copeland Avenue and at St. Coletta’s Campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.Someone reported a theft to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Eagle Drive and West Milwaukee Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.