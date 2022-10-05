Someone was arrested for resisting or obstructing an officer, operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, reckless driving to endanger safety, possession of drug paraphernalia and driver fleeing to elude traffic officer at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn and in the 500 block of East Ogden Street.
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage that was caused by inattentive driving at the intersection of East Racine Street and North Wilson Avenue.
Officers investigated a report of a death in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue.
Someone reported unlawful use of electronic device in the 600 block of West Racine Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 300 block of Ruth Drive.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Officers assisted a school in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone reported a traffic accident with property damage at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia (smoking device or component) and possession of marijuana at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was found to have a suspended vehicle registration in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Friday, Sept. 9
Someone was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Catherine Avenue.
A hit-and-run traffic accident occurred in the 500 block of Collins Road.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Officers conducted four bar checks.
Someone reported vandalism in the 400 block of North Center Avenue.
Someone was arrested for simple battery to cause bodily harm, disorderly conduct and probation/parole violation at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
