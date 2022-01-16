Friday, Jan. 7
Three residents were warned for maintenance of sidewalks.
Someone was warned for trespassing at the Jefferson Food Pantry in the 1100 block of South Avenue.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 300 block of East North Street.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for trespassing.
Someone from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane reported a missing juvenile/runaway.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Someone was cited for retail theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was arrested at the Americinn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, simple battery resulting in bodily harm and on a warrant pickup.
A citation was issued for a vehicle parked at the intersection of South Gardner Avenue and West Linden Drive for parking more than 48 hours.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Someone reported a hit and run accident involving a vehicle that was parked at the Jefferson Business Center in the 200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Someone from Hilltop Motel reported damage to property.
A driver was arrested in the 400 block of South Center Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.
Monday, Jan. 10
A false alarm was activated at Jefferson Travel Plaza in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
An officer assisted a resident at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
A death in the 200 block of East Henry Street was reported.
A false alarm was activated in the 800 block of Lucas Lane.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Eagle View Manor in the 800 block of Collins Road.
Someone was warned for unlawful use of electronic device in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 700 block of East Reinel Street about sidewalk maintenance.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
An officer checked the welfare of a family at Copeland Ryder Apartments in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone complained about a vehicle being parked for more than 48 hours in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone picked up found/abandoned property on West Plymouth Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
A resident from the 200 block of South Kranz Avenue wished to have information documented.
Someone from the 1100 block of Hillside Drive was arrested for criminal damage to property.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Someone from the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive provided drug information.
A resident from the 300 block of North High Avenue was warned for an unlicensed animal running at large.
Someone from Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street was taken into custody for emergency detention/detox services.
Someone was cited at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for possession of marijuana and possession of electronic smoking device.
Someone from the 800 block of Leah Court was warned for unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Jefferson High School.
