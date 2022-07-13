Friday, July 1
Someone reported vandalism at Stoppenbach Park in the 400 block of East Linden Drive.
Someone reported a theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A warning for a fireworks violation was issued to a resident in the 300 block of North High Avenue.
A warning for disorderly conduct was issued to a resident in the 300 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Saturday, July 2
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue.
A hit-and-run accident involving a parked vehicle at Walmart in thee 1500 block of South Main Street was documented.
Two drivers were cited for operating their vehicles after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of East Dodge and South Main streets and the other at the intersection of East Dodge and South Center streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of the Racine Street Bridge and West Racine Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and Riverview Drive.
Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department and Jefferson County Human Services in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone was warned for fireworks violation in the 700 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 200 block of South High Avenue.
Sunday, July 3
Officers responded to an incident with disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping and battery with intent to cause bodily harm in the 200 block of South High Avenue.
Officers issued a citation for parking more than 48 hours at the City Center Lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
Someone was cited for municipal trespassing at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Monday, July 4
Someone was warned for fireworks violations in the 800 block of Leah Court and the 400 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone reported damage to property in the 100 block of East Riverview Drive.
A driver was cited for inattentive driving and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 200 block of Hillcrest Lane.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and West Linden Drive.
Someone reported being bitten by a dog in the 500 block of North Main Street.
