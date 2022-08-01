Jefferson Police Reports July 22 and July 23 Aug 1, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, July 22The tires of a vehicle were chalked for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1200 block of Tensfeldt Avenue.An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a client with mental health issues in the 700 block of Oak Drive.An officer assisted the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole with an arrest in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 600 block of Collins Road.Someone was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 200 block of East Linden Drive.A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, at the intersection of North Copeland Avenue and West Racine Street.Saturday, July 23A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Washington streets.Someone was spoken with about disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue.Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of East Racine Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
