A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and no stopping lights at the intersection of West Racine and Main streets.
A driver was cited for operating a motorcycle without a driver's license and exceeding speed zones and posted limits at the intersection of Wisconsin and Oak drives.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to attach rear registration decal/tag at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and South Jackson Avenue.
Someone reported an incident of unlawful use of electronic device with representations depicting nudity to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage caused by a driver operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and following too closely was documented at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue.
Someone was arrested on a warrant at the Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported underage sexual activity to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported a theft in the 800 block of Leah Court.
Someone was cited when their dog bit another person in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.