Someone was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and West Racine streets.
Officers responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of North Cairo Avenue.
Someone requested a welfare check at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Someone was arrested and provided emergency detox services from the Rotary Park in the 300 block of South Gardner Avenue.
Friday, July 29
Officers responded to a complaint of domestic abuse and simple battery with intent to inflict bodily harm at the Americinn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Officers responded to a harassment complaint involving stalking, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and a warrant pickup in the 800 block of Lucas Lane.
Saturday, July 30
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone was arrested for criminal disorderly conduct, public intoxication, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement, resisting or obstructing an officer, probation/parole arrest and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of East Racine Street.
Officers responded to a warrant pick up in the 200 block of West Candise Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct and improper left turn at the intersection of South Rockwell Street and Collins Road.
An officer spoke with someone following a report of disorderly conduct/domestic abuse in the 700 block of Fairway Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.