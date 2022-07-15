Monday, July 4

Someone was warned for fireworks violations in the 800 block of Leah Court and the 400 block of West Milwaukee Street.

Someone reported damage to property in the 100 block of East Riverview Drive.

A driver was cited for inattentive driving and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 200 block of Hillcrest Lane.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and West Linden Drive.

Someone reported being bitten by a dog in the 500 block of North Main Street.

