Tuesday, July 5

Someone was arrested on a warrant at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.

Someone was warned for trespassing at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway.

A resident was warned for property maintenance violation in the 200 block of North Dewey Avenue.

A traffic accident as a result of speeding and failing to keep vehicle under control occurred at the intersection of South Main and West Dodge streets.

An officer noted signs on public right-of-way at the intersection of South Main and East Racine streets.

