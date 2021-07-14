Tuesday, July 6
A resident from the 100 block of South Whitewater Avenue was arrested for disorderly conduct.
A resident from the 500 block of East Racine Street was referred for emergency detention/detox services following a suicide attempt.
An officer intervened in a dispute between neighbors at Alden Estates in the 500 block of South Fischer Avenue.
Wednesday, July 7
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and South Rockwell Avenue.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 500 block of South Whitewater Avenue following a complaint about their dog running at large.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer checked on a report of a vehicle that was parked at the Old Firehouse Alley public parking lot at Old Firehouse Alley and South Main Street for more than 48 hours.
Thursday, July 8
Someone was warned for trespassing in the 200 block of Hillcrest Lane.
An officer spoke with someone from Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway Street for carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, public intoxication, operating a firearm while intoxicated and emergency detention basis.
Friday, July 9
A driver was cited for parking more than 48 hours in the 700 block of North Watertown Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue for harassment via unlawful use of electronic device.
Someone complained about an animal in the 100 block of West Candise Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Catherine Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident from the 200 block of West Plymouth Street was warned for fireworks violation.
Saturday, July 10
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the 500 block of Collins Road.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
An officer responded to a domestic incident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
