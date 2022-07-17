Wednesday, July 6

Someone was arrested on a warrant at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

An officer responded to a complaint related to disorderly conduct, false imprisonment and domestic abuse in the 100 block of East Racine Street.

Someone reported an incident involving mistreatment of an animal at Rock River Landing Park in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets.

An officer responded to a report of someone violating a restraining order and felony bail jumping at Riverside Lofts in the 100 block of Candise Street.

A driver was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia at Tensfeldt Park at South Tensfeldt Avenue.

An officer responded to a traffic accident with property damage in the 200 block of Woolcock Street.

