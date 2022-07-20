Saturday, July 9

An officer responded to a traffic accident resulting in property damage as a result of inattentive driving at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets.

Someone reported a theft from the 200 block of East Racine Street.

Someone was warned for their dog running at large in the 700 block of South Main Street.

Sunday, July 10

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Jackson Avenue.

Someone reported damage to property at Stoppenbach Park.

Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of South Main Street.

