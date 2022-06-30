Jefferson Police Reports June 22 Jun 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, June 22Someone reported criminal disorderly conduct at Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.Someone was cited for retail theft and trespass to land at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident in the 800 block of West Milwaukee Street.Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway.Someone was cited for underage drinking/procurement at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.Someone was warned for a weapons violation/carrying or displaying a facsimile firearm in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated/fourth offense and unsafe lane deviation at the intersection of South Gaffke Avenue and East John Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
