Wednesday, June 22

Someone reported criminal disorderly conduct at Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.

Someone was cited for retail theft and trespass to land at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

Someone reported a disorderly conduct incident in the 800 block of West Milwaukee Street.

Officers assisted the Jefferson Fire Department at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway.

Someone was cited for underage drinking/procurement at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.

Someone was warned for a weapons violation/carrying or displaying a facsimile firearm in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.

A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated/fourth offense and unsafe lane deviation at the intersection of South Gaffke Avenue and East John Street.

