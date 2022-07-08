Friday, June 24
Officers responded to a traffic accident resulting in property damage attributed to the driver’s failure to signal turn at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Milwaukee Street.
Officers were called to a domestic abuse argument at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for trespassing at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned for trespassing at the St. Coletta Campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Saturday, June 25
Officers conducted two bar checks.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse in the 200 block of West North Street.
A driver was found to have been operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Center Avenue.
A driver was found to have open intoxicants in their vehicle.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the Racine Street bridge.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and Washington streets.
Someone was cited for possession of marijuana and exceeding posted speed limits at the intersection of East Puerner Street and North Rail Avenue.
Monday, June 26
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident at the Jefferson Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of Racine Street.
Two people were warned for disorderly conduct, one in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive and another in the 400 block of North Sanborn Avenue.
Someone reported a dog running at large causing damage to property in the 700 block of Oakwood Court.
Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Tuesday, June 27
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Center Avenue.
Someone was cited for theft at the Best Western Plus Jefferson in the 1400 block of West Junction Road.
Someone was cited for animal running at large in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
Wednesday, June 28
An officer responded to a domestic abuse incident including strangulation and battery intended to inflict bodily harm in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
A warning was issued for a false alarm at the Associated Bank in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Someone reported a fraud incident at the Speedway Gas Station in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing an officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
