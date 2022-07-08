Saturday, June 25

Officers conducted two bar checks.

Someone was warned for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse in the 200 block of West North Street.

A driver was found to have been operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Center Avenue.

A driver was found to have open intoxicants in their vehicle.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the Racine Street bridge.

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and Washington streets.

Someone was cited for possession of marijuana and exceeding posted speed limits at the intersection of East Puerner Street and North Rail Avenue.

Load comments