Jefferson Police Reports June 26 Jul 8, 2022

Monday, June 26

A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver's license at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.

Officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident at the Jefferson Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of Racine Street.

Two people were warned for disorderly conduct, one in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive and another in the 400 block of North Sanborn Avenue.

Someone reported a dog running at large causing damage to property in the 700 block of Oakwood Court.

Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street.
