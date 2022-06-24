Jefferson police reports Jun 24, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, June 15Someone was arrested for domestic abuse and violation of 72-hour no contact order in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.Someone was arrested from the intersection of South Main and Clara streets at the request of the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Industrial Avenue and Collins Road.Thursday, June 16Someone was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, at the Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.Someone reported a theft of gas from the Main Street Mobil Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and East Green streets.A resident was warned for dog running at large in the 900 block of Rosemary Court.A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.Friday, June 17An officer documented information about a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.Officers responded to a domestic abuse/disorderly conduct incident in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court and another incident in the 200 block of West North Street.Saturday, June 18A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Street and held on an emergency detention basis.Someone was held for emergency detention/detox from the Jefferson Memory Care in the 400 block of County Highway Y.A driver involved in a traffic accident resulting in property damage was a result of inattentive driving at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and East Dane Street.Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer in the 900 block of Star Road.An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services staff at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.Sunday, June 19A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of West Puerner Street and Browning Avenue.Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 200 block of North Landing Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
