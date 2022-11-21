JEFFERSON — Jefferson Public Library programming includes the upcoming events for December.
For program updates, check the library Facebook page, website event calendar or call 920-674-7733.
Library news/events
"25 Days of Pay It Forward"
Nov. 28 to Dec. 22
Participate in the "25 Days of Pay It Forward" at check out for a chance win something special.
All Ages Programs
"Multigenerational Story Time"
Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
Join everyone at the Jefferson Area Senior Center for Multigenerational Storytime. Led by librarians, children of all ages and seniors are welcome to enjoy stories and songs together. Members of the public are invited to attend with family and friends, or come on their own. This is a chance to make new friends. Following storytime, a seasonal craft and snacks will be available for all.
Pre-School Programs (Ages 0-5)
Storytime - Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Dec. 7, 14, 21
Each Storytime consists of songs or rhymes, movement activities, books read aloud and more. After each session, children are welcome to complete the craft for that week. Storytime will gather in the Jefferson Public Library Meeting Room.
Kids Programs (Ages 6-11)
Winter Fun Kits - Youth Department
Dec. 5, 12 and 19
Participants will find crafts, activities and more in these kits. This is for ages 6-11. Available while supplies last.
Lego Club
Thursday, December 8, 4 to 5 p.m.
Join Mr. Nate for open build LEGO Club. This will take place in the Library Meeting Room. All ages are welcome.
Pages + Paws
Monday, Dec. 12, 6 to 7 p.m.
Pet, visit and read to therapy dogs. Available for all ages.
Adult Programs (Ages 18+)
Fiber Arts Craft Group Drop-in
Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
Dec. 7, 14
Enjoy cross stitching, embroidering, crocheting or knitting. Participants will bring their own fiber arts projects and join others for some needle crafting fun. All levels are welcome. Some supplies will be available. Held in the Library Meeting Room.
Craft-A-Palooza
Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Drop by anytime between 4-7 p.m. to create a wide variety of seasonal themed crafts. All ages. Library Meeting Room.
Chair Yoga
Tuesday, Dec. 6 and 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Ages 18 and older and for all abilities. Come and experience a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair for support. Please wear comfortable clothing. Library Meeting Room.
Game On at the Library!
Dec. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Library Meeting Room. Bring friends, games and get ready to play. The library will provide some games as well for this drop-in program. All ages are welcome.
Guitarcheology
Tuesday, Dec. 20
From 6 to 7 p.m.
A concert of seasonal music performed by Guitarcheology. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library. Held in the Library Meeting Room.
