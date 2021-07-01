JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library in Jefferson has scheduled the following programming and events for July 1-24.
Summer library program
Join the Jefferson Public Library for a fun-filled summer of reading, programs and crafts with the Tails and Tales Summer library program. Read and complete activities to earn entries for prize drawings.
The summer reading portion of the program runs now through Aug. 6. Track your reading and activities using paper logs or the online tracker Beanstack.
Visit the library youth or adult services departments to pick up the logs or visit the library website to get started with Beanstack. There is fine forgiveness for those aged 5-18 who sign up for summer reading.
Library quilt raffle
Buy a ticket for the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library raffle. Win one of three prizes: a Summer Reading Program Tails and Tales themed quilt; $50 chamber of commerce gift certificate; $50 chamber of commerce gift certificate.
Tickets are available at the Jefferson Public Library for $2 each or three for $5.
The quilt is on display at the library. Drawing is Monday, Aug. 9, and all proceeds benefit the library.
Storytime in Rotary Park
Storytime will be held at 10 a.m., weather permitting, on July 14 and 21.
Little Learning Workshop
A hands-on play Little Learning Workshop will be held in the library courtyard, weather permitting, July 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and July 16, 10-10:45 a.m. This workshop is for children ages 6-12.
Take N Make Craft
Stop by the library during open hours July 8 to pick up your Take N Make Craft to take home. These crafts are available while supplies last.
Musician David Landau
Ready to get silly? It's time to sing, move, dance, shout, and laugh at David Landau's musical show July 13, from 2 to 3 p.m., in Rotary Park, weather permitting.
Make sure to bring your blankets and chairs! If rained out, this event will be virtual.
Drop-in scavenger hunt
Play along with an animal tracks-themed scavenger hunt to win a prize, July 2-30. There is one scavenger hunt per child.
Writing contest
Join the Writing Contest now through July 31 and write an original story for a chance to win a prize. Entries will be judged anonymously by Jefferson Public Library librarians.
LEGO Club
Join Mr. Nate for LEGO Club and explore all things LEGO July 15, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. This will take place in the library meeting room. Registration is required by visiting jeffersonwilibrary.org.
Explore! series
Explore STEAM topics through fun and messy crafts. This event is held outside in the library courtyard, weather permitting. Topics are: July 9, 10-11:30 a.m., gravity painting; July 12, 1-2:30 p.m., bath bombs; July 23, 10-11:30 a.m., make a monster; Teen Programs, ages 13+.
Teen Time
Join us for Teen/Tween Program this summer featuring crafts and fun. Registration is required at jeffersonwilibrary.org. On July 14, from 1:30-3 p.m., the activity will be mini notebook and drawing faces.
Adult programs
Take N Make Mondays on July 19 will feature crafting for adults while supplies last.
Pop Up library
Find pop-up librarians all around Jefferson this summer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with crafts, books to check out, games to play and more. Dates and places are: July 6-parking lot across from Wedl’s; July 20-Stoppenbach Park East.
Ask Me Anything: Wildlife conservation
Join a wildlife educator from Horicon Marsh, a wetland gem near our own backyard, for an interactive program focusing on Wisconsin wildlife and conservation. Enjoy an interactive Q&A game where your curiosity takes centerstage.
This event, in the library meeting room, will be held July 27, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.