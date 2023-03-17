Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Bake Sale (Tuesday, April 4, @ 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.): Stop by for some baked goodies while supplies last.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library (Tuesday, April 11 @ 6-7 p.m.): Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet in the Library Meeting Room the second Tuesday of every month, except December.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Book Sale & Bake Sale:
The book and bake sale will take place Thursday, April 20 through Saturday, April 22.
Thursday, April 20, 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Friday, April 21, 9-5 p.m.
Saturday, April 22, 9 — 2 p.m. Bag Sale $5 a bag.
Stop by and peruse the large selection of books, DVDs, music, and more at the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Book Sale.
All ages programs
Storytime- Wednesday, April 5, 12, 19, 26 @ 10-10:45 a.m.
Join the library for songs, stories and movement. Craft time will follow each session. Best for those aged 2-5 with their caregivers. Library Meeting Room.
Wackadoo Days (Monday, April 10 @10:30 — 11:30 a.m.): Play fun Bluey-inspired games, make fun crafts, have a snack, and hear a story. Families are welcome. Pre-registration is encouraged. Library Meeting Room. All Ages.
Kids Programs (Ages 6-11)
Pages + Paws — Monday, April 10 @ 6 -7 p.m.): Pet, visit and read to therapy dogs. Available for all ages.
Lego Club — Thursday, April 13 @ 4-5 p.m: Join Mr. Nate for open build LEGO Club! This will take place in the Library Meeting Room. All ages are welcome.
Homeschool Hangout– Thursday, April 14 @10:30 — 11:30 a.m: Come and hang out with other homeschoolers. Crafts, games, and activities will be available. Light refreshments provided. All ages. Library Meeting Room.
Adult Programs (Ages 18+)
Birdhouse Design Contest (Wednesday, April 5 — Tuesday, May 2): Design a Birdhouse to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day. Stop by the Library to pick up a kit and enter the Birdhouse Design Contest.
Chair Yoga (Tuesday, April 11, 18, 25 @ 10 — 11 a.m): For all abilities. Experience a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair for support. Please wear comfortable clothing. Library Meeting Room. 18+.
Adult Arts & Crafts Club (Monday, April 10 @ 2:30-4 p.m.): Get crafty and create your own unique treasure. Supplies will be provided. Library Meeting Room. 18+.
Adult Book Club (Monday, April 17 @ 2:30-4 p.m.): BYOB. It’s time to bring your own! Participants will create TBR (To Be Read) based on the titles. Library Meeting Room. 18+.
Senior Social Hour (Friday, April 28 @ 1 — 2 p.m.): Join the library for an hour of fun, activities, and socializing! Light refreshments will be served. Library Meeting Room.
