JEFFERSON — At this time, programs are scheduled to be in-person at the Jefferson Public Library for February.
Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing and limited attendance might be implemented during each program. For program updates, check the library Facebook page, website or call (920) 674-7733.
Let’s bring a StoryWalk to Jefferson campaign
We’re going outside…to read! But we need your help to make it happen.
Your gift will help the Jefferson Public Library reach our goal to install a StoryWalk along the paved walking path at the Meadow Springs conservancy, allowing families to enjoy books and nature at the same time.
We need another $1,500 to meet our fundraising goal and bring a StoryWalk to Jefferson. This fundraising event runs through Feb. 18.
By giving to this campaign, you will help bring a free interactive activity that will attract families and all ages, young and old. StoryWalk promotes literacy and physical activity while encouraging interaction with nature.
Laminated pages from a children's book are attached to permanent posts, which are installed along an outdoor walking path. As you stroll down the trail, you are directed to the next page in the story.
The City of Jefferson is developing 35 acres of the former Meadow Springs Golf Club to add housing and a nature conservancy with a mile-long paved walking path. Jefferson Public Library seeks to install a StoryWalk at the conservancy in the Spring of 2022.
You can contribute your tax-deductible donation of cash or check in-person at the Jefferson Public Library. Write checks payable to the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library. To donate by mail, send a check to: Jefferson Public Library, Attn: StoryWalk Campaign, 321 S. Main St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
StoryCorps Oral History Project
Jefferson Public Library invites the community to share their stories and record a conversation with a family member or friend through the Bridges Library System’s “Gathering and Sharing Stories” initiative.
Bridges has partnered with StoryCorps, a national oral history non-profit, to record and preserve community stories.
All stories are recorded with a trained librarian facilitator. Recordings then can be added to the StoryCorps Archive and Library of Congress (optional) or kept private based on the participants’ wishes. Whatever the interview pair decides, they will receive their own audio copy of the interview.
What can participants expect?
• A trained facilitator will contact participants to set up the recording date, meet them at the decided location, go over the paperwork, and help both conversation partners settle in and get comfortable.
• Participants will find a compassionate, respectful environment in which to share their stories.
• Participants will have up to 40 minutes to record a conversation.
• Participants can choose their conversation partner and what they would like to talk about.
• The recording is audio only. No video will be taken.
• Participants decide whether to share their recording or keep it private.
If interested in participating in the StoryCorps project, contact Minda Maurer at Jefferson Public Library, mmaurer@jeffersonwilibrary.org, (920) 674-7733, ext. 202, or visit the library website StoryCorps page to sign up.
Chill out & Read: Winter Reading Program now through Feb. 28
Join in the fun this winter by participating in JPL’s All Ages Winter Reading Program – Chill Out & Read! Sign up either on Beanstack by going to the library’s website to participate virtually or stop in at the Library circulation desks to pick up a paper packet. Participants will have a chance to win a prize.
Valentine’s Day Cards Take N Make– Feb. 7
Stop by the library to pick up the supplies needed to create homemade Valentine’s Day cards for your loved ones. Adult and youth items are available while supplies last.
Valentine Hot Cocoa Bombs Take N Make–Feb. 10
Like bath bombs but make it hot cocoa...and edible! Pick up your Hot Cocoa Bombs kit to make at home. Enjoy it on a wintery day or give it to a loved one for Valentine’s Day. Available while supplies last.
Fiber Arts Craft Group– Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23, 1-4 p.m.
Do you like to knit, crochet or stitch embroidery? Would you like to learn how? You are invited to join fellow crafters at Jefferson Public Library.
Bring your own supplies and materials. While this is not a formal class, we will have some kits on hand if you would like to learn from your fellow crafters. All crafting ability levels are welcome. This activity is located in the Library meeting room.
Spiced Drinks-Chai-Feb. 21
Learn about Spiced Drinks and pick up this month's spice kit to make Chai at home. You will need to provide the liquids. Available while supplies last.
Preschool (Ages 0-5)
Storytime–10-10:45 a.m.
Join us on Wednesdays in the library meeting toom for Storytime. Featuring songs, stories, and movement! Craft time to follow each session. Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23
Kids (ages 6-11)
Yarn Art Take N Make- Feb. 21. Stop by the Youth Department to pick up your Yarn Art Take N Make kit. Available while supplies last
Crafty Kids
Be crafty in the Craft Room! Here are this month’s crafts:
Feb. 1-14: Valentine Heart
Feb. 15-28: Pinecone Creatures
Teen programs (ages 12-18)
Smash Book Starter Kit- Feb. 21. Smash Books are journals meant for spontaneous creation. Pick up this starter kit and create something that is uniquely you! Available while supplies last.
Upcoming Friends of the library events
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next meeting is Feb. 8 in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room. To attend virtually, contact the library at (920) 674-7733 for the meeting link.
