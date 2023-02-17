Listed are the upcoming events and programs held in the Jefferson Public Library for the month March.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library (Tuesday, March 14, at 6-7 p.m.): Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet in the Library Meeting Room the second Tuesday of every month, except December.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Pi Day (Tuesday, March 14, at 9 a.m.): Whole pies at $14 per pie. Starts at 9 a.m., ends when all pies are sold.
Story time (Wednesday, Mar. 1, 8, 15, 22 at 10 - 10:45 a.m.): Craft time will follow each story time session. Best for those aged 2-5 with their caregivers, held at the Library Meeting Room.
Lego Club (Thursday, March 9, at 4-5 p.m.): Join Mr. Nate for open build LEGO Club. All ages are welcome, will be held at the Library Meeting Room.
Pages + Paws (Monday, March 13, at 6-7 p.m.): Pet, visit and read to therapy dogs. Available for all ages.
Homeschool Hangout (Friday, March 17, at 10 - 11:30 a.m.): Come hang out with other homeschoolers. Crafts, games, and activities will be available. Light refreshments provided. This program is geared towards all ages, meets at the Library Meeting Room.
Chair Yoga (Tuesday, March 7, 14, 21, 28, at 10 - 11 a.m.): This program is geared towards all abilities. Experience a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair for support. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing, meets at the Library Meeting Room.
Adult Arts & Crafts Club (Monday, March 13, at 2:30-4 p.m.): Get crafty and create your own DIY craft. Supplies will be supplied, meets at the Library Meeting Room.
Adult Book Club (Monday, March 20, at 2:30-4 p.m.): The book pick for March is "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klune. This event meets in the Library Meeting Room.
For program updates, visit the Facebook page, website event calendar, or call 920-674-7733.
