Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Meeting (Tuesday, Feb. 14 @ 6-7 p.m.) Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet in the Library Meeting Room the second Tuesday of every month, except December.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library Bake Sale (Tuesday, Feb. 21 @ 9-8 p.m.) Buy baked goods to support your Jefferson Public Library. While supplies last.
Hot Cocoa Bombs Take N Make (Monday, Feb. 13) Hot Cocoa Bombs are back. Pick up this kit to make the perfect drink for a cold winter day. Available in the Adult and Youth Dept. While supplies last.
Winter Reading Program (Jan. 3 — Feb. 18) Hibernate with a good Book. All ages are welcome to participate in the Winter Reading Program. Stop by the Adult or Youth Circulation Desk to learn more and to sign up.
Storytime — (Wednesdays, Feb. 8, 15, 22 @ 10-10:45 a.m.) Join the library for songs, stories and movement. Craft time will follow each session. Best for those aged 2-5 with their caregivers.
Lego Club (Thursday, Feb. 9 @ 4-5 p.m.) Join Mr. Nate for open build LEGO Club! This will take place in the Library Meeting Room. All ages are welcome.
Pages + Paws (Monday, Feb. 13 @ 6-7 p.m.) Pet, visit and read to therapy dogs. Available for all ages.
Homeschool Hangout (Friday, Feb. 17 @ 10-11:30 a.m.) Come & hang out with other homeschoolers. Crafts, games, and activities will be available. Light refreshments provided. All ages. Library Meeting Room.
WisLUG LEGO Exhibit ( Saturday, Feb. 25 @ 10-2 p.m.) Want to see some amazing LEGO builds? Come and explore the creative LEGO works of the members of WisLUG. This group is a Wisconsin LEGO® Users Group (LUG) based in southern WI. All Ages.
ADRC Memory Screening (Wednesday, Feb. 1 @ 3:30-4:30 p.m.) 15-minute session per person. Call the ADRC @ 920-675-4035 to register. Held in the Library Meeting Room.
Chair Yoga (Tuesday, Feb. 7 & Feb.14 @ 10-11 a.m.) 18+. For all abilities. Experience a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair for support. Please wear comfortable clothing. Held at the Library Meeting Room.
Hygge = The Cozy Life (Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ 2:30-4 p.m.) Grab a family member and a friend and enjoy the coziness of a hygge (pronounced hoo-gah) afternoon at the library. Hygge is the Danish practice of coziness and warmth. Enjoy board games, books, coloring, puzzles, and hot chocolate. Ages 18+. This drop-in event will be held in the Library Meeting Room.
