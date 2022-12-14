Jefferson Public Library invites all ages to read next to therapy dogs By Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Dec 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Margot Bloshenko read silently next to Rhoda, a greyhound sitting loyally next to her side. Rhoda’s owner, Phyllis Schmoller of Watertown, adopted Rhoda 2 1/2 years ago. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Skipper is shown waiting patiently to receive pets. Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON—The second Monday of each month, all ages are invited to pet and read to trained therapy dogs at the Jefferson Public Library.This event, Pages + Paws, is located downstairs in the Youth Department of the library.Monday’s event included four therapy dogs and their trainers. Around a handful of children sat down with their favorite book and read either silently or aloud next to trained therapy dogs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
