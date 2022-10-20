JEFFERSON — It's been a challenging summer for Jefferson residents and businesses as they have tried to navigate their downtown during its $1.25 million streetscape replacement, but the trials and tribulations are over and it's time to celebrate Saturday.
"The cooperation from downtown businesses has been outstanding," Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann said Thursday. "It's been very trying and things come up with any construction project like this, but the people working on it have coordinated with businesses that have seen the project right outside their front doors and everyone has worked well together."
Oppermann also thanked the city's chamber of commerce for providing updates on the status of the work.
"We made it for Gemuetlichkeit Days weekend and we are still tweaking a few things, but we made some subtle improvements to a great, historic downtown and we addressed some safety issues," the mayor said.
As part of the project, the city reconstructed Riverside Alley with the aid of Jefferson Utilities.
According to Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag, the streetscape replacement project addressed safety concerns in the central business district that arose due to uneven pavement and bricks that were displaced by tree roots since another street project in the 1990s.
“The new streetscape represents a theme that builds on the downtown’s location near the Rock River and the iconic pedestrian bridge, and provides for an improved aesthetic appearance that enhances the city’s historic downtown,” Freitag said.
Improvements this summer included building off of existing assets, such as what designers called the city’s “exceptional historic building facades” of yellow brick. City officials said the wood and black steel pedestrian bridge is a major asset that was used as a project anchor.
Also put into the focus were historic streets of red brick and the natural wood, and primary color assets of street signs of the city’s recent, “We’re going outside” branding initiative.
Budgets for both projects included the Riverside Alley Resurfacing and Streetscape Project at $300,000 and the Downtown Streetscape Replacement Project at $1,250,000.
The city financed both projects with the proceeds from a general obligation bond sale and used these proceeds to reimburse the city’s general fund and capital improvement project fund for expenses incurred prior to the bond sale, including planning, design engineering and project bidding expenses.
Freitag said the city achieved a project plan that was cost-effective, while bringing Jefferson’s downtown appearance and atmosphere more into line with the current century.
Saturday's slate of activities is extensive, and starts mid-morning with Plein Air Artists and includes events right up to 7:30 p.m.
The Plein Air Artists will be scattered at various points downtown doing their creative works in varying styles throughout the day.
Also part of the celebration will be a bridge lighting, activities in the Riverside Alleyway and a city hall mural presentation.
According to Oppermann, there will be a special parking area downtown as part of a greeting being extended to ATV and UTV riders who are being newly welcomed — permanently — to ride the streets of the city as part of a recent city council decision.
A schedule of events further lists kids crafts and activities from 1 to 3 p.m. on East Milwaukee Street, live music with The Swing Crew from 1 to 4 p.m. on East Milwaukee Street, wagon rides from 2 to 6 p.m. with pickup in front of the BP gas station, beverages and food trucks from 3 to 7 p.m. in Rotary Park, live music with Pink Houses from 4 to 7 p.m. in Rotary Park and outdoor games from 4 to 7 p.m. in Rotary Park. Rounding out the day will be a bridge-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. at Rotary Park.
“Jefferson has been working hard to create improvements to make our downtown a place where people want to visit,” Freitag said. “These new improvements are worth bringing people from our community, and others, to downtown Jefferson, to celebrate and show all that Jefferson has to offer.”
"We appreciate everyone's patience and that is a big part of the reason for this weekend's celebration," Oppermann said. "We now want to put a bow on downtown and get ready for the Christmas season."
