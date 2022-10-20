JEFFERSON — It's been a challenging summer for Jefferson residents and businesses as they have tried to navigate their downtown during its $1.25 million streetscape replacement, but the trials and tribulations are over and it's time to celebrate Saturday.

"The cooperation from downtown businesses has been outstanding," Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann said Thursday. "It's been very trying and things come up with any construction project like this, but the people working on it have coordinated with businesses that have seen the project right outside their front doors and everyone has worked well together."

